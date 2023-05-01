New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Three persons including two juveniles have been held for allegedly killing one person and leaving several others seriously injured, the Delhi Police informed on Monday.

A case was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station, wherein, the complainant named Mohammad Afzal alleged that one of his friends named Adeeb has been threatened by a juvenile boy (16 years), over a relationship with a girl.

After the conflict, Adeeb along with his friends, namely Mohammad Shyan, Mohammad Sheikh Zafar, Afzal and the complainant himself met the accused juvenile along with his two more friends, namely for settling the matters at Gali no. 6, Zakir Nagar, New Delhi.

However, soon a scuffle took place between them. One of the accused allegedly started assaulting Adeeb and his friends. All of them sustained severe injuries including stab injuries.

The injured were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, where injured Shyan was declared brought dead, wide Medico-legal case 3935.

Thereafter, the above-mentioned case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Keeping the gravity of the case in mind, several teams were formed under the direction of worthy DCP/SED to arrest the accused persons.

On April 30, ASI Sharwan of AATS/SED received secret information about the secret hideouts of the accused. Based on this information and technical surveillance, raids were conducted at Hapur and Siyana in Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequently, two juveniles (aged 16 years) were apprehended and another person named Tabish (22) was arrested.

The police also recovered the weapon of offence, a knife from the accused's possession.

The police said that Rabish alias Danish is a resident of Jamia Nagar and has studied upto the 10th standard. He was a close friend of the juvenile accused and along with him, allegedly attacked Adeeb and his friends with a knife.

This resulted in stab injuries, ultimately leading to the death of victim Shyan, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

