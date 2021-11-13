Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Three men suspected to be Bangladeshi citizens died after retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar on Friday morning, informed local police.

"The information of two dead bodies under Sitai police station area was received by the Cooch Behar Police," said Kumar Sunny Raj, Additional Superintendent of police, Cooch Behar.

"As per BSF, some people were trying to smuggle cattle between the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district early morning today. They attacked BSF personnel and were killed in retaliation," he added.

Later, one more body was recovered by the police in the same incident, informed Raj.

"The bodies couldn't be identified. We are suspecting them to be Bangladeshi citizens. After this, another body has been recovered. All three bodies are related to the same incident," he said.

One BSF troop was also injured in the attack by miscreants but his condition is stable.

The BSF in a statement said that the "miscreants from Bangladesh side ventured into Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever".

"BSF domination ahead of fence warned them to go back, but miscreants didn't pay heed to BSF warning," said the statement.

It said that the BSF troops then utilised non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked BSF troops with iron dah and sticks.

Sensing an imminent threat to the life, the statement mentioned BSF, BSF party fired in air towards miscreants.

The BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border and is responsible to stop smuggling as well as other illegal activities. (ANI)

