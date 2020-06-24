Banda (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Three people were killed and nine injured in separate incidents of lightning in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The incidents took place in villages in Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Banda and Mahoba districts on Tuesday.

Also Read | Twitter Apologizes to Clients for Personal Data Breach: Report.

Also Read | Emirates Announces Temporarily Suspension of Passenger Flights from Pakistan to Dubai: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

Of the three, two women, Sudama (48) and Bela (55), were killed when they were struck by lightning in Fatehpur. The third, 50-year-old Mata Prasad, was killed in Chitrakoot, officials said.

Besides the deaths, two people were injured by lightning in Chitrakoot, one in Fatehpur, three in Banda and three in Mahoba.

In Mahoba, the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stable, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)