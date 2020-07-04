Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) Three persons from Delhi were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the national highway in Sonipat on Saturday, police said.

The car was headed from Delhi to Murthal in Sonipat when the accident took place in the early hours, they said.

Among the deceased persons was a woman, police said, adding the injured had been hospitalised.

The car occupants belonged to Delhi, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

