Saharanpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Three labourers were killed on Tuesday after being hit by a truck in this district, police said.

Sushil (55) and Bhopal (52) -- both labourers -- were returning to their home when a truck hit their bike in Gagalhedi area, killing them on the spot, they said.

Attempting to flee the spot, the truck driver sped away in his vehicle, but ended up hitting another labourer, Omkar (48), who was standing on the roadside close to the site where it had crashed into the bike a moment ago. Omkar was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who is absconding.

The truck has been impounded, they said.

