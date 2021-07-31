Mathura, Jul 31 (PTI) Three minor boys, aged 11 to 14, including two brothers, drowned in the swollen Yamuna river near the Gokul barrage here, police said on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Kamal, 12-year-old Pramod and brothers Rehan (14) and Sufiyan (12) had gone to take a bath in the river near the barrage under the Sadar Bazar police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Strong currents dragged them into the deep part of the river, following which they raised an alarm, the police said, adding that only Pramod could rescued.

Bodies of the other three were fished out on Saturday morning after hours of effort, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

They have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)