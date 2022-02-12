Port Blair, Feb 12 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, four less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 9,961, a health department official said on Saturday.

One new patient has a travel history, and two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

At least 16 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,693.

The death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 139 active cases.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

Altogether, 6,05,947 people have been inoculated so far, with 3,01,323 of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 23,022 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated, while 7,674 senior citizens have received the precautionary jab, the official added.

