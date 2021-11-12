Port Blair, Nov 12 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 11 as three more persons tested positive for the infection, while only one patient was cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 7,668, he said.

"The COVID situation has been under control. The number of active cases, which remained in single digit in the last two days, rose to 11 with three new cases," the official said.

All the fresh cases were detected during contact tracing.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 7,528 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 5,14,559 people have been inoculated with 2,19,611 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,74,188 beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated till date, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.12 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.25 per cent, he added.

