Kohima, Dec 29 (PTI) Nagaland registered three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, two more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 32,188, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fatality was reported in the last five days, he said.

The new cases were registered in Dimapur district, the official said.

Nagaland now has 70 active cases, while 30,347 people have recovered from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.28 per cent.

