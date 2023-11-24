Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): Budgam Police along with security forces apprehended three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) during a routine checkpoint operation at Pethkoot in Jammu and Kashmir's Beerwah, officials said on Friday.

The detained individuals were identified as Mohd Younis Dar, Syed Jahangir Shah, and Irfan Ahmad Wagay, linked to the LeT outfit, police said.

Subsequent searches yielded the recovery of one hand grenade, 13 AK rounds, and nine LeT posters, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Arms Act has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

