Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to set up three PAC battalions, which will be named after women warriors.

Addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Chief Minister Adityanath said three Provincial Armed Constabulary women battalions will be set in Budaun, Lucknow and Gorakhpur and all formalities regarding it have been completed.

These will be named after Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi and Jhalkaribai, who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom struggle, the CM said in a statement here.

Stating that Bundelkhand played a vital role in the freedom struggle, he said Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi and Rani Avantibai Lodhi in Ramgarh led the revolt against the British.

When rulers of different regions were supporting the British to protect their throne, these women warriors remained firm on their stand. They fought fiercely to protect the country till their last breath, he said in the statement.

