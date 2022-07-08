Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Three PFI activists have been in the Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said.

The PFI activists have been identified as Shaik Shadulla, Mohammed Imran and Mohammed Abdul Mobin.

Also Read | India Logs 18,815 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

40-year-old Shaik Shadulla, in his confession to Nizamabad police, said, "PFI's main agenda is luring innocent Muslim youth and radicalising them to use them for antisocial activities across the country".

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, KR Nagaraju, CP, Nizamabad said PFI's main agenda is also to create law and order problems across the country and carry out attacks on other religions.

Also Read | Realme Notebook Air To Debut on July 12, 2022.

"And on the pretext of performing or doing social activities, PFI is conducting workshops and physical training exercises to implement Sharia law in the country. After this, these people were taught how to create panic situations. On the pretext of Karate and a legal campaign, PFI is actively working for the last couple of months in Nizamabad. After SIMI was banned PFI was formed. These people are working for the PFI organisation for the last few years," he said.

"Shadulla's arrest is important. He was the instructor in PFI. He was arrested earlier and this person selected active Muslim youth and taught Sharia Law. In Kerala, Karnataka and in some other places, they are resorting to attacks and targeting one particular religion. On the credible information, we have arrested and seized some material. Arrested Khalid's house was built with PFI's money," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)