Realme, the Chinese tech giant, will launch the Notebook Air laptop in China on July 12, 2022. The company has teased the launch event through a Weibo post. During the event, Realme will be unveiling the GT2 Master Explorer Edition and the Notebook Air laptop. Though the teaser does not reveal specifications, it confirms that the laptop will come with 4.9mm thin bezels. Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition To Be Launched on July 12, 2022.

Realme Notebook Air (Photo Credits: WhyLab)

Realme compared the bezels of its upcoming Notebook Air with MacBook Air with M1 chip. In addition to this, a tipster WhyLab has shared alleged images and details of the Realme NoteBook Air. According to WhyLab, the laptop will debut in the country in two colours - star grey and sea salt blue.

The images also reveal a checkerboard design that is seen on the rear side of the Realme Pad X, two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

