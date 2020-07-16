Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Three teenage boys, including a minor, who were allegedly involved in theft and sale of two- wheelers, have been nabbed from suburban Malad, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, unit 11 of the Mumbai police's crime branch laid a trap in Malad west on Wednesday, where two persons were planning to sell a two-wheeler stolen from Sahar area, he said.

The police nabbed the two suspects and during interrogation it came to light that the accused, along with a few of their aides, had stolen over four two-wheelers and had sold one of them, he said.

The police have arrested 19-year-olds Mohammed Ali Imtiyaz Andale and Afzal Aksar Khan, he said, adding that Andale, a student of hotel management, is the gang leader and has no criminal record.

A 16-year-old member of the gang has been detained in connection with the thefts, he said.

The arrested accused would steal two-wheelers, change their number plates and sell them to college students, he said.

The gang has been involved in the thefts for the last two years and the police are looking for few other members, the official added.

