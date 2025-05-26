Belagavi (Karnataka), May 26 (PTI) A three-year-old girl child died after wall of a house collapsed on her amid heavy rainfall in Gokak town of this district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Krithika. Her mother Reshma and younger sister Khushi sustained injuries in the incident but are stated be be safe, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2025: FYJC Online Admission Process Resumes at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Register.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar. Krithika along with her sister Khushi were sleeping when the wall of the neighbouring house collapsed on them amid heavy rainfall.

While Krithika died on the spot, her mother Reshma and Khushi sustained injuries, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | School Reopening Date: As Summer Vacation 2025 Draws To End, Here's When Schools Will Reopen Across India; Check State-Wise List.

The injured have been admitted to Gokak Hospital for treatment, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)