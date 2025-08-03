Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tehsil-level nowcast alert for several regions in Punjab, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and rain over the next few hours.

According to the latest bulletin today, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to affect parts of Sangrur, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Kharar, Khamanon, Chamkaur Sahib, and Rup Nagar.

In addition, light rain is expected in a wider range of areas, including Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Lehra, Mansa, Sunam, Barnala, Tapa, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Moonak, Patran, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, Rampura Phul, Khanna, Payal, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Ludhiana West, Phillaur, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, and Nangal.

The IMD has not issued any warning yet but has urged the public to stay alert and be prepared as weather conditions evolve. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, especially during thunderstorms, and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts of Gujarat.

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion.

IMD issued a yellow warning for Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Surendranagar, Ahmadabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad districts of the state.

On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days, with extremely heavy rainfall today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X. (ANI)

