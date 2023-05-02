Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Most of the areas in Rajasthan are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning for the next three days due to an active western disturbance.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning in most areas of the state for the next three days.

According to the department, 12.6 mm of rain was recorded in Bhilwara, 8.5 mm in Dholpur, 7.8 mm in Barmer, 5 mm in Banswara, 2.5 mm in Dungarpur, 1 mm in Hanumangarh from morning to evening on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the department said during the last 24 hours, Didwana of Nagaur received 50 mm, Sanju of Nagaur 40 mm, Pilani of Jhunjhunu 40 mm, Sikar 40 mm, Ajmer 40 mm, Sikar tehsil 40 mm. Rainfall between 30 mm to 10 mm was recorded at several places.

He said due to cloud movement and rain, the maximum and minimum temperatures dropped in most areas of the state and the temperature was recorded below normal.

Major cities of the state recorded maximum temperature ranging from 36.1 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while Monday night temperature was recorded between 16.5 degrees Celsius to 24.6 degrees Celsius.

