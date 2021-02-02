Tezpur (Assam), Feb 2 (PTI) A four-month-old Royal Bengal Tiger cub was found dead in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

The staff of Kaziranga Tazeng Anti-Poaching Range detected the carcass of the tiger cub while on regular patrolling, the park's director P Shiv Kumar said.

Senior park officials, veterinarians NGO, National Tiger Conservation Authority officials visited the site and after post-mortem and sample collection for further investigations, the cub was cremated, Kumar said.

General observation and post-mortem revealed multiple puncture marks on the neck and around it, broken ribs, among others, officials said.

The cause of the death is suspected to be fighting with other cubs, they said.

