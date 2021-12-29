Chhindwara, Dec 29 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in Kanhan range in Sounsar forest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The carcass was found near a nullah and has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Sounsar sub divisional officer (forest) Pramod Chopde said.

The tiger was around 6-years-old and had probably come there to drink water, he added.

