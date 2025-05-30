Patna, May 30 (PTI) An adult male tiger was found dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar's West Champaran district, with injury marks on the carcass indicating a territorial fight with another big cat, a senior officer of the forest department said on Friday.

Officials of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) have launched a search operation to trace and treat the other male tiger, suspected to be injured, at the earliest.

Also Read | Russia Rubbishes 'Fake Reports' on Enhanced Ties With Pakistan by Jointly Setting Up Steel Mills in Karachi, Slams Attempts To Derail Relationship With India.

The incident took place barely a few days after another tiger was found dead at Division II of VTR, the only national park in Bihar.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Nesamani K, Field Director of VTR, said, "The tiger carcass was found during patrolling on Thursday. All vital organs of the tiger were found to be intact, ruling out the possibility of poaching."

Also Read | 'Kill That Woman': FIR Registered Against Maharashtra Government Doctor After Shocking 2021 Audio Clip Over Bed Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral.

"However, there were injury marks on the face, neck and rear limb clearly indicating the big cat might have died in a territorial fight with another tiger," he said.

Pug marks of the dead tiger as well as another tiger were found on the spot, he added.

A committee was formed as per the Standard Operating Procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and a team of veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination the same day, Nesamani said.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report... however, viscera samples (internal organs) of the dead tiger have also been sent to a forensic laboratory. Preliminary investigation indicates the possible cause of death as territorial fight. The tiger's remains have been cremated as per the laid down procedure," he added.

"A search operation has also been launched to trace and treat the other male tiger, which is suspected to be injured, at the earliest. A few days ago, another tiger was found dead at Division II of the VTR. When the number of tigers increases, it causes territorial fights as well," he said.

As per the report 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', released by the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India on July 29, 2023, the VTR recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers, from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)