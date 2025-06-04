Pilibhit(UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A tiger dragged a 45-year-old woman by her neck from inside her home before killing her near Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, marking the third fatal tiger attack in the area in the last 22 days, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman was later found in a sugarcane field around 600 metres from her home under the Hazara police station limits, they said.

"Reshma, wife of Ram Kishore from Shanti Nagar village, was washing utensils near a hand pump inside her house when the tiger attacked her on Tuesday," Hazara SHO Siddharth Upadhyay said.

The village is part of the Sampurna Nagar forest range, located about 80 km from the Pilibhit district headquarters.

The range falls within Lakhimpur Kheri district, and the village is about 20 km from the range office.

The villagers claimed the tiger has been on the prowl in the vicinity of the village for the past one month, yet the forest department failed to take any action to capture it.

The latest incident marks the third fatal tiger attack in the Pilibhit area in the past 25 days.

On May 14, a farmer named Hansraj was killed in a tiger attack at Nazirganj. Four days later on May 18, a tiger killed a man named Ram Prasad at Chatipur.

