Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Tight security has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to the city, during which he will review the progress of the three new criminal laws.

Modi will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The home minister is expected to reach the city late on Monday, sources said.

Also Read | Akal Takht Sentences Sukhbir Singh Badal; Orders Former Punjab Deputy CM To Clean Utensils, Shoes in Golden Temple.

Official sources said Modi would review the progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has become fully compliant, with 100 per cent implementation of the laws.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

For Modi's visit, police have deployed additional forces and set up multiple checkpoints while security has also been tightened in adjoining parts, including Panchkula and Mohali.

On Tuesday, traffic will remain restricted/diverted in Chandigarh on some routes, the police said.

On August 4, Shah visited Chandigarh and launched the e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon apps for the three new criminal laws.

He had then said that the new laws would prove to be the "biggest" reform witnessed by India in the 21st century.

After the complete implementation of these laws, India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the world, he had added.

In view of the prime minister and the home minister's visit, the authorities have declared a "no-fly zone" over Chandigarh from Monday till Tuesday for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

"Movement of VVIPs is scheduled to Chandigarh on December 3. Therefore, in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones fitted with improvised explosive device by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of VVIPs and general public, it becomes imperative to declare the area of Union Territory of Chandigarh as 'no-flying zone' for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the order.

The order will, however, not be applicable to law enforcement agencies and persons authorised by the competent government authority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)