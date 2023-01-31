Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Ahead of the inauguration of the newly-constructed Telangana Secretariat building here on February 17, a meeting of senior state government officials on Tuesday decided to provide high-level security to the new office complex.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari discussed the security arrangements relating to the complex named 'Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building' and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E racing event to be held on February 11 at a high-level meeting, an official release said.

At the meeting, a decision was taken to provide top grade security to the new Secretariat building, it said.

The complex is scheduled to be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat building at the existing location near Hussain Sagar Lake in June 2019.

The old Secretariat complex, which was functioning from the same location, has since been demolished. The Secretariat temporarily shifted to BRKR Bhavan in the city till the completion of the new building.

Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel will be tasked with the security of the new Secretariat building, it said. Six sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat and as many as 300 CCTV cameras have been installed to oversee the security arrangements.

A special command control room has been opened to look after the security arrangements.

The security equipment like baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners, etc., have to be kept ready. The Secretariat complex is spread over 28 acres and parking arrangements have provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers.

Monitoring of visitors will be done through special identity cards. Two fire engines with 34 staff along with fire safety arrangements in the Secretariat building have been made.

Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged people. Visitors will be allowed in all floors except the sixth floor, the release said.

The meeting also decided that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Telugu Thalli flyover to Khairathabad flyover and Mint compound to I-Max from February 5 in view of the Formula E race. Public should be informed about the alternative routes, it said.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

