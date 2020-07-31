Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 16-and-half-year-old tigress died on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and wildlife research centre, Katraj in Pune.

The tigress died due to age-related illness, said Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and wildlife research centre, officials.

The name of the deceased tigress is 'Nandini'. (ANI)

