Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) As part of the Maharashtra government's time-bound promotion programme, 73 assistant sub inspectors of Mumbai police's central region were promoted to the rank of sub inspectors on Monday, an official said.

Recently, 43 constables were promoted as part of this scheme to the rank of ASIs, he said.

They were felicitated in a ceremony by police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who asked them to ensure their service remains untainted.

