Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Prime Minister has played 'one-day' in the past 10 years, adding that the time has come to 'hit fours and sixes' to take India to new heights.

Batting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Anurag Thakur said, "In these two terms, PM Modi has laid a strong foundation for India so that it can become a developed India."

"It is the season of IPL and in the last 10 years, PM Modi has played like one-day and now the time has come to hit fours, and sixes because a strong foundation has been laid. Now the time has come to take India to new heights," he remarked.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

