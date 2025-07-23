New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A delegation from the TIPRA Motha Party met with top officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss key issues, including the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tripura.

"Today, an official delegation from the TIPRA Motha Party held a crucial meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi," the party said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Indian Economy Largely Resilient Despite Global Uncertainties Around Tariffs, Says RBI.

"One of the key agendas discussed was the immediate implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in #Tripura. And the Hon'ble Commission has assured us that the SIR will be conducted all across the country, including in Tripura," it added.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, the current titular King (Maharaja) and statesman from Tripura, also wrote about the meeting and the discussion held on SIR and said, "Today the TIPRA Motha delegation met the ECI officials at Delhi to press for an implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tripura."

Also Read | ‘I Am Leaving This World Today’: Days After Husband’s Death, Woman Dies by Suicide Along With 2-Year-Old Daughter in Damoh; Shares Facebook Post Before Taking Extreme Step.

Mentioning the illegal migration happening in the state, he further added, "Illegal migration is affecting our state and northeast, and today if we don't identify illegal voters, there will be no tomorrow for our next generation. The good news is that the ECI has assured the delegation that SIR will be conducted across the country, including Tripura."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is conducting SIR in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, which are expected to take place in October and November.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECI said that more than 52.30 lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

According to the poll body, 52,30,126 electors, amounting to 6.62 per cent of the state's total registered voters, were either deceased, had shifted permanently, were enrolled at multiple locations, or were untraceable.

Of the total, nearly 18.5 lakh electors were reported as deceased, 26 lakh had permanently shifted, and nearly 7.5 lakh electors were found to be enrolled at multiple places, and around 11,000 voters were not traceable.

The ECI has shared the list of these names with the 1.5 Lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by district presidents of 12 major political parties in Bihar. These BLAs have been actively cooperating in finding the status of electors not found at their addresses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)