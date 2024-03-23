Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday said the party strictly adhered to all guidelines while redeeming electoral bonds and had no involvement in selecting donors.

Ghosh, a former MP, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had redeemed bonds worth over Rs 6,000 crore, indicating extensive support from corporate entities in a blatant manner.

On Trinamool Congress ranking second after BJP with bonds worth Rs 1,610 crore, Ghosh clarified that the party followed all norms and did not solicit contributions from any individual or entity.

"People deposited bonds in the drop box outside the TMC office without disclosing the donor's identity. The bonds only contain a code. How could TMC identify the donors?" he questioned.

The Congress holds the third position with Rs 1,422 crore in electoral bonds.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC redeemed electoral bonds of significantly higher value than the Congress.

Reacting to a different issue, Ghosh cautioned West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to respect the model code of conduct and refrain from actions that may parallel the Election Commission and interfere with the electoral process.

He referred to the launch of a portal, Log Sabha, by Raj Bhavan to address complaints from the public during the Lok Sabha polls.

Furthermore, the TMC leader accused the BJP-led central government of engaging in political vendetta by using central agencies to raid the residences of opposition leaders even after the election notification, while remaining silent on allegations against party leaders. PTI SUS

