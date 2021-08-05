Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) A delegation of Trinamool Congress will meet the West Bengal chief electoral officer Friday to urge him to expedite the process of holding by-polls in the state as early as possible, senior party leader Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday.

TMC had met the Chief Election Commission in Delhi in this regard but did not get any response, Chatterjee had said earlier.

"A TMC team will meet the CEO tomorrow and urge him to expedite the process of holding by-polls to five assembly seats and fresh elections to two others", he said.

On the political slugfest between TMC and opposition BJP over the ongoing flood in West Bengal, he said that it is the “habit” of the saffron party to say something opposite.

While TC supremo Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the flood is ‘man- made' and blamed Damodar Valley Corporation for it, the BJP termed it baseless.

BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya has said that there is a logic behind DVC's action. The fact is that the state government has failed to conduct relief and rescue operations properly and is now blaming others.

“BJP is not appreciating the problems faced by the flood-affected people. BJP has always taken anti-people stance," he said.

Chatterjee said the the saffron party is keen on selling public assets and is thereby creating unemployment. "There is no difference between looteras (looters) and the BJP government", he stated.

Referring to former central minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from BJP but later withdrew, Chatterjee said that he is not a "real" politician and could not retain the faith of the people of Asansol from where he was elected. PTI dc

