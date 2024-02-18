North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader and one of the associates of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, who was arrested earlier in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence issue, was sent to police custody for eight days on Sunday.

The Basirhat subdivision court sent Hazra to eight days of police custody in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence.

Shibu Hazra was arrested in the Najat area of Basirhat in West Bengal on Saturday.

Basirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) HM Rehman earlier stated that one of the associates of Shahjahan Sheikh, Shibu Hazra, whose poultry farm was attacked by women protesters recently, was arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat.

"Shibu Hazra has been arrested from the Najat area of Basirhat in West Bengal today. A total of 18 people have been arrested, including Shibu Hazra. An investigation is underway based on the complaints we are receiving," the SP told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said that a 10-member committee led by two Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank women officers is investigating the Sandeshkhali events.

"State police 10-member committee led by two DIG rank lady officers investigated the entire area of Sandeshkhali and listened to the issues faced by the people. A total of 17 arrests have been made in the Sandeshkhali case," the DIG said, speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Saturday.

The DGP assured that the state police are not trying to hide anything and he appealed to villagers to come forth with their complaints.

"Police are not trying to hide anything and we have said that necessary action will be taken. If anyone has such complaints (rape complaints), register written complaints and we will investigate," Kumar added.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. (ANI)

