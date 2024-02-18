New Delhi, February 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had a phone conversation with Kalpana Murmu Soren, the wife of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, and extended his support. Kalpana Soren, in a post on X from Hemant Soren's handle, expressed her gratitude to the Delhi CM for his support to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Soren family.

"Today I had a phone conversation with Honorable Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Thanks to Arvind ji that at this time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and JMM family," she said in post on X in Hindi. She also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of "sabotaging" democracy in Jharkhand, Delhi and other states ruled by any non-BJP government. Money Laundering Case: PMLA Court Sends Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Judicial Custody

"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the Central Government and BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states. We have to together fight this conspiracy of the Central Government and BJP," Kalpana added. JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31, shortly after he resigned as the chief minister. Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP, Congress Mutually Decided To Go Solo in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren's arrest. The new Champai Soren government won the trust vote on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly. Forty-seven Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance legislators voted for the motion and 29 against the motion.

