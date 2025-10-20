Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday offered prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata on the occasion of Kali Puja.

Earlier today, West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also conveyed her greetings on Kali Puja and Diwali.

In her 'X' post, CM Mamata shared a video of a song composed and written by her.

"Merciful Mother,/My compassionate Mother, Come, O Mother, Goddess of Light, Bring light, O Mother. Dispelling the darkness Bring peace, O Mother." I convey my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on Kali Puja and Diwali. On this occasion, I am sharing a Kali Puja song that I wrote and composed, and which Smt. Radha Bandopadhyay sang, with all of you," CM Mamata wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, wished the citizens on the occasion of Kali Puja.

"May Maa Kali bless you with the courage to face all the challenges and overcome all the hurdles in your life. Warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja," the BJP leader wrote on X.

Kali Puja is a very significant festival for Hindus, especially in the state of West Bengal.

This celebration centres around the worship of Shakti, or Goddess Kali, symbolising the triumph of Good over Evil. Also referred to as Shyama Puja, Goddess Kali is often known as Shyama, signifying black or dark. The festival is also observed in Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and certain regions of Maharashtra.

The festival signifies the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Meanwhile, the Champahati firecracker market, the largest in West Bengal, witnessed heavy footfall, with people flocking to buy firecrackers ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali.

Located in the South 24 Parganas district, Champahati has been a traditional hub for firecracker production for many years. Around the festival of lights, it transforms into a bustling trading centre offering a wide range of locally made and imported firecrackers. Prices range from Rs 10 to Rs 5,000, catering to a wide range of buyers. (ANI)

