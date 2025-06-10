New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale on Tuesday publicly apologised to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri for a series of defamatory tweets posted in June 2021 regarding her property purchase abroad.

In his statement, shared on his official X account, Gokhale expressed regret for making wrong and unverified allegations and acknowledged the harm caused by his remarks.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Tragedy: Father, 2 Children Die After Jumping From 8th Floor To Escape Massive Blaze in Multi-Storey Dwarka Apartment.

"I unconditionally apologise for having put-out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021, which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret"- Saket Gokhale stated

Gokhale's apology follows a Delhi High Court order requiring him to publicly apologise to Ms Puri. The court also barred him from making further remarks against the former diplomat, the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Also Read | Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Mirzapur: Unidentified Individuals Deface Ambedkar Statue in Uttar Pradesh, Local Stage Protest (See Pics).

His apology follows recent legal action by the Delhi High Court, which issued a notice directing him to explain why he should not face civil imprisonment for failing to comply with a previous court order requiring him to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, presiding over the hearing of an execution petition filed by Puri, emphasised that despite multiple extensions, Gokhale had failed to honour the July 1, 2024, ruling and a subsequent directive on May 9, 2025.

The High Court had previously ordered the attachment of Gokhale's Salary of Rs 1,90,000 per month until the full amount of Rs 50 lakh was paid.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, argued that Gokhale had disregarded the judicial process and failed to disclose key directives to the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)