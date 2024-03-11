New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress is likely to announce its candidate from the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya in a day or two, party sources said on Monday.

The party will also field its candidates on two to four seats in Assam and the names will be announced soon, they said. The state unit of the party will finalise the seats that will be "spread across Assam", they added.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party announced its candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal on Sunday.

The sources said the party will field its candidate from Tura, currently represented in Parliament by Agatha Sangma of the National People's Party, in a day or two.

In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Mukul Sangma, who was in the Congress at that time, had polled more than 41.24 per cent votes in Tura. Agatha Sangma had won the seat with a margin of over 64,000 votes.

Mukul Sangma joined the TMC after quitting the Congress in November 2021. In the 2023 assembly elections, the TMC got the third-largest vote share in the state with over 13 per cent votes.

The TMC will, however, not fight from Shillong, which is currently with Congress' Vincent H Pala.

On Sunday, Mukul Sangma had slammed the Congress for announcing a candidate for the Tura seat as his party announced candidates for all seats in West Bengal, ending speculations of any seat-sharing deal with the Congress.

