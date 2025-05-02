New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Friday accused the Congress of cheating the people of Goa, as he offered a "credible alternative" to the BJP in the state.

Posting on X from the 'All India Trinamool Congress Goa' handle, Gokhle said, the party went to the state in 2022 for the Assembly polls because "the people of Goa were tired of being cheated."

"In 2017, Goa elected 17 MLAs from Congress. Of these, 10 (including the LoP) jumped to the BJP. It got worse in 2022. Goa again trusted Congress and gave them 11 seats. Of these, 8 (again including the LoP) later jumped to the BJP," he said.

"We believe in giving Goa a credible alternative to fight the BJP. Goa will be run by Goans and AITC Goa remains committed to the welfare of the state," he added.

Gokhale also said all committees of the party in the stage were dissolved on April 21, and new committees will be announced later this year.

The party "recommits itself to continuing to serve the people of Goa and play the role of a constructive Opposition in the State," he added.

Trinamool Congress contested the Goa Assembly elections in February 2022 but failed to open an account.

It had fought the polls in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the state by winning 20 seats in the 40-member House. In September of that year, eight out of eleven Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP.

