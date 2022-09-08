Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee raised eyebrows on Thursday as he said that his party workers could "crush the hands of opposition BJP activists" on being threatened or intimidated.

He made the assertion at the special organisational meeting of the TMC with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee present on the dais.

The BJP was quick to hit back, stating that remarks made by him reflect the "party's psche".

The chief minister, too, said later that the MP "spoke in a language of his own” and she can't be doing the same.

Calling the CM his "role model in politics", the TMC MP said he would keep saying whatever he felt was right even if others "demonized" him for speaking his mind.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) asked me to remain calm; that is why we have maintained a peaceful atmosphere. But if a BJP leader or a worker points a finger at us and threatens to break our hands, if someone dares to raise hands to hit us, we, the TMC workers, can crush those hands," he said.

A professional lawyer and a three-time MP from the Sreerampore seat in Hooghly district, the parliamentarian said he was not bothered about what others think of him.

"I can't speak in sign language. I am not bothered about what others think of me. If someone hits my party worker, I won't spare that person," he added.

The TMC boss, during her speech, maintained that party's public representatives and leaders should be careful of what they say in public.

"Kalyan has spoken in a language of hsi own. I can't speak that language. But few leaders (of opposition) are threatening to chop off arms, legs, and heads. They should know that's not how politics is practiced. Everybody should be careful when they speak in public," she said.

BJP leader Silbhadra Dutta, meanwhile, slammed the TMC MP over his remarks and said that the kind of comments TMC leaders have been making "reflect the psyche of the party, which is neck deep in corruption".

