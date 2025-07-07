Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal unit has uploaded a purported video on social media in which some youths, including a woman, were seen drinking liquor on the premises of a college and alleged that those present in the footage were associated with the students' wing of the ruling TMC.

The video surfaced amid growing outrage over an alleged gang rape of a student on the South Calcutta Law College campus.

The BJP alleged that those seen in the purported video were associated with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) unit of Balurghat College in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

PTI could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

Responding to the allegation, the ruling TMC said those seen in the footage are no longer associated with the organisation and questioned why the saffron party dug out a three-year-old video and for what purpose.

"Drinks, Women, Dirty Politics. That's the real face of TMC. A 2022 video showing Balurghat TMCP president drinking with women inside a college union room. Yes, inside the campus!", the West Bengal BJP said in a post on Sunday night.

The BJP also said, "From Kasba to Sandeshkhali, TMCP union rooms and TMC party offices have become dens of exploitation and crime against women. To join TMC, it seems you must be either a pervert or a predator."

When contacted TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said the party and its students' wing do not support any abhorrent behaviour.

"None of those seen in the footage are part of the organisation any more. We don't support any abhorrent behaviour but one must keep in mind that there may not be 100 per cent perfect people in a big organisation. Whenever something comes to our notice, we promptly take action," he said.

The TMCP has "zero tolerance to inappropriate and improper conduct of its functionaries and always speaks against abuse of women", Bhattacharya said.

A first-year student of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by an alumnus of the college and two of her seniors, all affiliated with the TMC's students' wing.

All three accused, along with a security guard of the college, were arrested.

