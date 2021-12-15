Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Wednesday mocked the BJP over the city's Durga Puja bagging the UNESCO heritage tag, saying the saffron party's "hoax" and "bigotry" during the assembly polls have been busted.

The UNESCO on Wednesday accorded heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival, bringing glory to the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauding the move.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations, India," the organisation said in a tweet attaching a photo of the goddess with the hashtag' living heritage.

Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took a dig at BJP's poll campaign during the assembly polls where it had accused the TMC government of not allowing Durga Puja in the state for the sake of vote bank politics.

"Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at@BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL. Your BIGOTRY and HOAX has been BUSTED; you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN!" Banerjee tweeted.

Reacting to Banerjee's tweet, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said though it is a proud moment for Bengal, the TMC indeed had tried to stop Durga Puja immersion.

"We are all proud about it. It is a huge honour but at the same time, TMC should not forget that it had twice tried to stop Durga Puja immersion on Dashami as the dates of Muharram clashed with it. It is a fact," Ghosh said.

The BJP, ahead of the assembly polls, had launched a campaign blitzkrieg with the saffron party leaders accusing the TMC government of not allowing Hindus to celebrate Durga Puja and observe its rituals properly in a bid to appease a certain section of people to pursue vote-bank politics.

