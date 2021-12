New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) TMC floor leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Wednesday joined the dharna of 12 suspended MPs at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

On November 29, the first day of the Winter Session, the 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Policeman Suspended For Flashing Private Parts to a Woman.

O'Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during a discussion on the electoral reforms bill.

The 12 suspended MPs from various opposition parties have been sitting on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue.

Also Read | Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2021 Result: Congress Bags 278 Panchayat Samiti Seats, BJP Wins 165.

These MPs are also carrying out a 'Jan Sansad', mock parliament, at the same location to mark their protest against their suspension.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)