Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following the arrest of two suspects in the Rameswaram blast case, Trinamool Congress's Kunal Ghosh on Friday, accused a West Bengal BJP leader of providing shelter to the suspects.

"Well done, WB Police, in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even the NIA has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to BJP and their minions - where is this arrests made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP's main leader runs illegal activities from Contai. I urge the State agencies to investigate into this matter to find out that FAMILY's links in providing shelter to ANTI-FORCES!" Kunal Ghosh said in a post on X.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier today said that it has arrested the perpetrator and the architect behind the explosion last month at Begaluru's Rameshwaram cafe from Kolkata.

The two key absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, identified as Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team, officials said.

Ghosh pointed out that the arrests were made in Kanthi (Contai), a region known for its connections to a particular BJP leader and his family. He urged state agencies to investigate any potential involvement of Adhikari's family in providing shelter to the anti-forces.

It is worth noting that Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir Adhikari, won the Kanthi parliamentary constituency's Lok Sabha elections in both 2014 and 2019.

While speaking on the arrest of two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh asserted that the two suspects were apprehended in a joint operation by the West Bengal police and NIA.

"It was a joint operation, NIA didn't do it alone. It's a nationwide crime...It was the joint operation of the NIA and state police and then they (2 prime suspects) were nabbed. NIA and IB keep all the information; they inform to state police...Within 2 hours, our West Bengal police managed the whole operation and cooperated with NIA and the suspects were caught in a joint operation," he told ANI.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP on Friday after a leader of the opposition party alleged that the state had become a "safe haven" for terrorists.

Following this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya today alleged that West Bengal has become a "safe haven" for terrorists.

"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists," Malviya said in a post on 'X'.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, the Trinamool chief lashed out to say that the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast were arrested from Purba Medinipur in a joint operation by West Bengal Police and the central intelligence agencies.

"Heard one BJP leader saying that a bomb blast took place in Bangalore. The accused are from Karnataka, not from here. They were hiding in Bengal for two hours and in two hours our police managed to nab them. And they are saying that Bengal is not safe?"

She took the names of the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar.

The West Bengal Police also took to social media platform X to post, "Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies."

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities," the state police further said.

Meanwhile, the BJP in West Bengal also posted that NIA's crackdown shows that the state has morphed into a "sanctuary for terrorists". (ANI)

