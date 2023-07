New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) TMC leader Saket Gokhale, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday.

He took the oath in English.

"Proud to have taken oath today as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from @AITCofficial. I thank my leaders @mamataofficial & @abhishekaitc for giving me this opportunity & my party, the people & the state of West Bengal for all the love. Looking forward to serving India and our people effectively," Gokhale tweeted.

