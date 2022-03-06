Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Forest officials collected as many as 1,058 Olive Ridley turtle eggs from eleven nests at different locations in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Sunday.

Mandapam, Forest Wildlife Range Officer informed that officials have collected 1,058 eggs from eleven nests at Arichalmunai, Dhanushkodi, Anthoniyar Kovil and kept them safely in sea turtle hatchery in Rameswaram island.

The total number of turtle eggs collected as of date are 12,227 from 112 nests, the official said. (ANI)

