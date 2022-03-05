Madurai, Mar 5 (PTI) An SC/ST special court here on Saturday convicted 11 people, including the prime accused, in the sensational Gokulraj murder case of 2015.

Also Read | NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Here's How To Download.

The details of the sentencing will be delivered on March 8, Special Judge Sampath Kumar said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Three Children Killed as Truck Collides With Motorcycle in Rewa.

Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latter's family. He was found dead near the railway track at Thoddipalayam in a case of 'honour killing' in June 2015.

Police registered a case against 16 people, including Yuvaraj who is the founder of the outfit Dheeran Chinnnamalai Gounder Peravai. Yuvaraj was the prime accused in the 'honour killing' of the Dalit youth.

The case took a twist when DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case, allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances just a few months after Gokulraj's death in 2015.

The case was handed over to CB-CID for a thorough investigation, and the Madurai SC/ST special court for trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)