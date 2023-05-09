Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar has been dropped from the MK Stalin-led cabinet and TRB Rajaa has been included in the council of ministers.

Governor R N Ravi has accepted CM Stalin's recommendations, a Raj Bhavan statement said on Tuesday.

This is the second reshuffle of the Stalin-led cabinet that assumed office in 2021.

The CM has recommended to the Governor to "induct Dr TRB Rajaa, (MLA) Mannargudi constituency, in the Council of Ministers," the statement said. Ravi has "approved the recommendation.

Raja is DMK IT Wing chief.

Further, the Governor has also approved the CM's recommendation "to drop SM Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development from the Council of Ministers," it added.

Nasar was in the news a few months ago for allegedly hurling a stone at a party worker over some issue, a video of which had gone viral, drawing flak from various quarters.

Rajaa is the son of senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu. The MLA will be sworn-in as minister on May 11, the Raj Bhavan added.

