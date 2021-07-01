Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the Post Covid Care Clinic and the upgraded international vaccination centre, both in the state-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research here.

The clinic has facilities to provide post-Covid healthcare related to specialities including opthalmology, cardiology and neurology and there are also amenities for yoga and naturopathy.

Inaugurating the upgraded international vaccination centre built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh under a Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme initiative of former Rajya Sabha MP, T K Rangarajan, Stalin inspected the yellow fever vaccination for those travelling to south African countries.

Later, taking part in a doctors' day event at the state-run TN Dr MGR Medical University, Stalin gave away certificates to doctors honouring them for their services to the people during the pandemic.

He presented a certificate of appreciation to the Nilgiris district collector J Innocent Divya for achieving 100 per cent vaccination (first dose) for tribals and tea estate workers, making Nilgiris the first district in the country to achieve it.

Handing over 55,000 pulse oxymeter devices to Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr Selva Vinayagam, Stalin lauded the services and sacrifices of doctors during the pandemic and assured them that the government would always be with them.

Medical Minister Ma Subramanyam, Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated.

