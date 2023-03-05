Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): A Karuvadu (dried fish) outlet has been opened under New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) at the Madurai railway station in order to popularise local products.

Notably, the central government has already announced the sale scheme of 'One Station, One Product' in every railway station in India, in order to sell various products including traditional food produced in the respective region, for the benefit of tourists and foreigners.

Under 'Pudhumai Penn', a 10-member women's self-help group in Mandapam will pack the dry fish in airtight containers. These containers also have QR codes, scanning of which connects a user to YouTube channels for cooking recipes for that particular variety, besides providing access to the lab certificate.

Krishna Swami, a shopkeeper said, "We started the dry fish shop on February 12 last. We have more than 30 types of dry fish including nei meen, anchovies, thirukkai, and kanava. We are selling 250 grams of dry fish in a box. Train passengers like to buy this box because it can be easily transported."

"Due to the special baking method, the smell of dry fish does not come outside. After the lab test, we pack the fish in a box. We can check the result through the QR codes in the box. For those who do not know how to cook karuvad (a type of fish), we have attached the best dry fish cooking video through the QR code. We have dry fish available at various prices ranging from Rs 90 to Rs 390. It can be used from 6 months to 1 year," he added.

Ajay, a customer said, "I am from Chennai. The initiative to have a dry fish shop at Madurai railway station is to be welcomed. The packing of the dry fish has also been properly done. In this store, men can easily buy dry fish."

"Only special dry fish like anchovies are famously known to everyone. But various dry fish are also displayed here. Dry fish is our culture and it's great to have it at a place where different train passengers come," Ajay added.

A Madurai Sungudi saree sales shop is already functioning at Madurai railway station. (ANI)

