Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and the leaders of various political parties on Wednesday extended their greetings to people in the state on the eve of Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakrid.

"Heartiest wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu, especially Muslim brothers and sisters," Ravi said.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Says 'It's Duty of Government To Find Out Illegal Wealth of Its Employees'.

"Let us, as a family, build a peaceful, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and harmonious India by strengthening the true spirit of empathy, brotherhood and compassion," the governor was quoted as saying in a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

In his message, Stalin said, "I extend my greetings to the Muslim brethren who follow the path laid out by the Prophet Mohammed promoting 'equality and brotherhood'."

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Three Killed, Eight Injured During Lord Jagannath's Chariot-Pulling Ritual.

It is an occasion that the members of the Muslim community celebrate by offering food to the poor and downtrodden and preaching love and humanity, he said in a statement.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T T V Dinakaran and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko also extended their greetings on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)