Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday said he was 'saddened' over the lack of adequate toilets and sale of meat and non-vegetarian food within the close vicinity of the famous Sri Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Ravi, who undertook a two-day visit of the district, went around many places and met various sections of the civil society.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed by Woman in Delhi's Inder Puri, Body Found Inside Bed Box.

He also did 'Girivalam,' meaning going around the hill on foot, covering about 14 km.

"Was saddened to see the absence of adequate toilets and the presence of shops and restaurants selling meat and non-vegetarian food along the holy Girivalam and within close vicinity of the holy Arunachaleswarar temple."

Also Read | 'Centre Involved in Manipur Violence', Claims Assam TMC Leader Ripun Bora.

"Devotees shared their deeply felt pain at it. While I do believe that food is entirely a personal choice and it must be so, we must be respectful to the sentiments of millions of devotees of the Lord Arunachaleswarar," he said in a statement.

Pointing to his two-day visit, Ravi said he met among others, students, organic farmers, tribal, cultural and religious leaders.

"First hand experience of their aspirations and anxieties were quite insightful," he said.

He also lauded a social organisation for imparting education to children in the tribal areas of Jawadhu Hills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)