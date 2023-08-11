New Delhi, August 11: An 11-year-old boy was strangulated allegedly by a woman at his house in west Delhi and his body was found inside a bed box, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer, on Thursday around 8.30 pm, information was received from BLK Hospital that boy Divyansh was admitted in hospital with strangulation marks on neck and declared dead. "Statement of mother of deceased child was recorded and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) was registered at Inderpuri police station," he said. Hyderabad Shocker: Upset Over Son Not Clearing CA Exam, Mother Dies by Suicide.

"The autopsy was conducted at RML hospital and the accused has been identified and raids at her possible places of hiding are being conducted. Multiple teams have been formed to catch the accused," the DCP said. Manipur Gang-Rape Horror: Another Horrific Case of Rape and Torture Comes to Light After Over 100 Days.

As per police initial probe, it has been revealed that the suspect was known to the family of the deceased boy and has even visited their house in the past also. However, they had a feud over certain issues. “On Thursday also, she came to the house when the mother of the deceased boy was not there and committed the offence. The boy was later found by his mother in the box of the bed and was rushed to the hospital, but could not survive," the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).