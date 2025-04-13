Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders of various political parties, including the main opposition party, AIADMK, extended their greetings on the eve of Tamil New Year's Day celebrations on Sunday.

The birth of the Tamil month 'Chithirai,' which typically falls on April 14, is celebrated as Tamil New Year by Tamils.

Also Read | India and Germany Agree To Expand Partnership in AI, Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen for Innovation and Sustainable Development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"On the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all, especially my Tamil brothers and sisters across the world. This day is a celebration of our proud, ancient, and rich Tamil culture and heritage, vibrant present, and promising future," Ravi said in his greetings.

"May the New Year bring prosperity, good health, renewed energy, and abundant opportunities to all. May it further reinforce our collective resolve to build a developed Tamil Nadu for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047 in the Amrit Kaal'," he added in a statement.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: TMC Alleges Fake Photos in Circulation; BJP Claims Religious Persecution in West Bengal.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "Let us all achieve new goals, taste success by overcoming hurdles, and make Tamil Nadu flourish this Tamil New Year."

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dinakaran, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also extended their greetings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)